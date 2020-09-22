Highlighting Maine's beauty through song & video

"My Sweet Maine" explores Maine's vast landscapes and is backed up with stunning video.

PORTLAND, Maine — Back in March, as the pandemic was beginning to expand throughout the country, songwriter Terry Swett of North Bridgton, says he felt compelled to write something about Maine and honor the Bicentennial. What he came up with was his new song "My Sweet Maine."

Through a staffer, the song was brought to the attention of Maine Senator Angus King. Senator King asked videographer Jeff Dobbs if he could add some video to the song. Dobbs was happy to do so and added video highlighting Maine's beauty from Kittery to Caribou and from the coast to the mountains.