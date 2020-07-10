"Lights, camera, action...!" The Maine Student Film Crew offers online filmmaking workshops

WATERVILLE, Maine — The Maine Film Center and the Mid-Maine Technical Center are joining forces -- and getting creative -- to offer high school students exposure and experience in the world of filmmaking.
In years past, these two organizations of collaborated to host the Maine Student Film and Video Festival and annual Conference. Due to Covid, those events cannot happen this year. So, they are launching The Maine Student Film Crew designed to engage students, and offer monthly workshops on filmmaking. The workshops are free, and open to students in grades 7 through 12. Students do not need any special equipment, but can work with cell phones and lights they have around the house.
The kickoff workshop is Thursday, October 8th. If you would like to learn more, click here.
