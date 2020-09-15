HGTV comes to Maine—and a rather drab house will never be the same

Flynn, an interior designer with a national reputation, found himself back in the state this year for a most interesting project, HGTV’s Urban Oasis 2020. Flynn oversaw the transformation of a rather dowdy 1900s house in Portland into a sleek and contemporary space, one that HGTV will give away in a sweepstakes in October. (The odds of winning are astronomical but, yes, someone will get a free house.) This is the 11th time the network has taken on this kind of domestic reboot and the sixth time that Flynn has overseen the work.