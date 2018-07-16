You Were Never Really Here

Joaquin Phoenix stars in the thriller You Were Never Really Here. He plays a vet who rescues kidnapped girls from prostitution. One rescue gets really complicated. People start dying and things definitely are not straightforward as they seem. The plot sounds predictable but Lynne Ramsay’s script and Phoenix’s performance are excellent. This got great reviews at Cannes last year and most film critics loved it. If you tend to agree with people like that and don’t mind the violence, this move is for you.

Johnny Greenwood from Radiohead did the soundtrack and the vinyl release is on this really cool orange marbled vinyl.

Isle of Dogs – Blu-ray, DVD

Wes Anderson directed this, so you know it will have an unusual story, a unique look, and be awesome. In this stop-motion film, all the dogs in Japan have been exiled to an island. A boy steals a plane so he can go to the island to get his dog back. The voice cast is full of super popular actors and actresses. If I had to single one out, I’d go with Yoko Ono, who plays a character named “Assistant Scientist-Yoko Ono.”

Ben Folds Five – Complete Sessions at West 54th CD, blue colored LP

This was released on DVD in 2001, but this its first release on CD or vinyl. It’s from 1997 when Ben Folds Five had just made it big. You might remember the songs “Brick” and “Battle of Who Could Care Less.” It’s kind of a big deal for some Gen Xers.

Rodney Crowell – Acoustic Classics CD

Rodney Crowell recorded new versions of 12 of his famous songs, including those that were hits for people like Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Tim McGraw, and Keith Urban. Sometimes albums like this are terrible but people are really into this one.

Seanan McGuire – The Girl in the Green Silk Gown – book

She came up in the last decade, mostly writing urban fantasy. This book is the second in her Ghost Roads series, about the ghost of a girl who was murdered on her prom night and her interactions with the man who killed her. (BTW, the first book, Sparrow Hill Road was reissued in paperback last month.) If you play D&D, you probably would be into this.

