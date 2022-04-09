Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald previews upcoming concerts across the state, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show.

SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb.

WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Click here for tickets.

INFORMATION: The show on Saturday, Aug. 20 is sold out, but there are still tickets left for Sunday, Aug. 21. The band, fronted by incredible singer, Rachael Price, was formed in 2004 while they were students in Boston at the New England Conservatory of Music. “Obviously” is their most recent album and their next EP of covers called “Fun Machine: The Sequel” is out on Sept. 9 and includes their takes on “Nick of Time” by Bonnie Raitt and Carole King’s “So Far Away,” as well as an entirely different, upbeat take on “Linger” by The Cranberries. Oh, and also Shania’s “You’re Still the One” LSD is pure magic live.

SHOW: Ghostland featuring The Ghost of Paul Revere, with Hiss Golden Messenger, Marco Benevento, and GoldenOak.

WHEN AND WHERE: Saturday, Sept. 3 at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Click here for tickets.

INFORMATION: This is your last chance to see Maine’s holler-folk act "The Ghost of Paul Revere." It promises to be a memorable, huge, and epic show.

SHOW: Aerosmith, with Extreme.

WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Maine Savings Ampitheatre in Bangor. Click here for tickets.

INFORMATION: Fairly historical show, as it’s kicking off a huge tour and is Aerosmith’s first live show in three years!

SHOW: Christopher Cross.

WHEN AND WHERE: Thursday, Sept. 8 at Aura in Portland. Click here for tickets.

INFORMATION: 40th-anniversary tour for the five-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for hits such as "Ride Like the Wind," "Sailing," and "Arthur’s Theme."