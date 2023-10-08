x
Here's what's coming up for summer concerts in Maine

Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald shares some shows you won't want to miss.

PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW: Shawn Colvin & Marc Cohn

WHEN & WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Discovery Park @ L.L. Bean in Freeport.

TICKETS: No tickets needed—it's free!

SHOW: Train with Better Than Ezra

WHEN & WHERE: Aug. 18 @ Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

TICKETS

INFO: Let’s be honest. Train has some great songs. “Drops of Jupiter,” “Meet Virginia”, Hey, Soul Sister,” and “Cab,” and then there’s Better Than Ezra! Bangers include “Good” and especially “Desperately Wanting.”

SHOW: Mary Chapin Carpenter with opener Brandy Clark (latest album produced by Brandi Carlile!).

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday Aug. 19 @ State Theatre in Portland

TICKETS: 

INFO: Singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter has won 5 Grammy awards and has released 16 albums. She’s a national treasure. Plus she wrote “I Feel Luck” with the iconic line: “I bought a pack of Camels, a burrito, and a Barqs” "Come On Come On" and "Shooting Straight In The Dark" are classic albums and she’s still going strong.

SHOW: Maia Sharp

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Aug. 26 @ One Longfellow Square

TICKETS: 

INFO: New album Restless Thoughts out on Aug. 18. Follow-up to 2021’s tremendous “Mercy Rising” and it’s the singer-songwriter’s eighth album. She's a tremendous vocalist and songwriter—plays guitar, keys and saxophone. She has written songs recorded by Cher, The Chicks, Bonnie Raitt, and Trisha Yearwood among others.

