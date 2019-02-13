PORTLAND, Maine — Here’s a challenge. Start up a company in Freeport with two employees who are, in effect, competing against large businesses with decades of history and a global footprint. Does anyone else find that prospect daunting?

It didn’t stop Phil and Amy Taisey, the husband and wife who decided a few years ago to take the plunge and get into the business of manufacturing skis. Phil makes every pair of Amalgam skis himself; Amy handles the marketing. This is a hands-on operation, about as far from an industrial production line as you can get. “I like the craftsmanship of it,” Phil says. From the beginning, the plan was that the skis would be made in Maine and would include some Maine materials such as maple and poplar.

The challenge, as in all businesses, is to sell the product, create a brand, and grow. Amalgam is a small operation, but the Taiseys clearly enjoy what they do. I asked them if they sometimes feel like the underdog makers of a new cola trying to take on Coke and Pepsi. “Absolutely,” Amy said. “That’s exactly what we are.”