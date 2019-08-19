PORTLAND, Maine — It was probably a pretty good day on the job earlier this year when the staff of “Down East” magazine, as editor in chief Brian Kevin writes, “packed up our laptops and a whiteboard, some sandwiches from Sheepscot General, a cooler of beer, some dark rum and limes and Maine Root ginger beer, a couple gallons of water, and a couple gallons of bug spray,” headed to rustic chalet, and then commenced “the day’s business: ranking every lighthouse in the state of Maine.”

What emerged from the day of backbreaking labor is in the magazine’s September issue, a complete, opinionated and handsomely-illustrated ranking of Maine’s lighthouses from Kittery to Eastport. You’ll find structures commissioned by President George Washington, built by a dentist in the 1980s, featured in “Forrest Gump”—in short, something for fans of all tastes.

Have you got a favorite? Maybe a least favorite? Check out the list and see if you agree with “Down East’s” conclusions. For more information, you can visit www.downeast.com.