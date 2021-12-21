Here are some perfect wines for a holiday party or dinner

Maia Gosselin shares some of her favorite holiday wines.

PORTLAND, Maine — For a year that was very, very long the holidays have somehow arrived quickly! Hopefully, most are feeling a little more festive these days and enjoying some merriment.

Chances are plenty of folks have a lengthy list of things to do from shopping to wrapping to baking. There’s never enough time to get it all done. Wine to the rescue!

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education offered her wine selections for the holidays. From hostess gifts to dinner parties to presents for coworkers, there’s something here for everyone!

Bubbles

Vol Enchante Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé, France:

A beautiful bubbly from Alsace made from 100% Pinot Noir. There are notes of strawberry and cherry, as well as a hint of peach. Subtle toastiness with zippy acidity. Pairs well with spicy calamari, lobster mac n cheese puffs, shrimp cocktail.

Price: $22

White

Casamaro Verdejo, Rueda, Spain:

Medium-bodied, dry, crisp, and fresh with notes of lychee, apricot, and citrus peel. It's easy drinking. The wine is yummy with fish tacos, clams casino, cheese board, and charcuterie. It's a terrific party wine.

Price: $12-$15

Baracchi “O’Lilla” Toscana, Italy:

A lovely white from Tuscany, 80% Chardonnay, and 20% Viognier. It's smooth and fresh with aromas of apple, citrus, and pineapple. The wine has herbal and floral notes, very elegant. It pairs well with deviled eggs, roast turkey, baked ham, or a shrimp cocktail. Bring it to a dinner party.

Price: $18-$20

Reds

Chateau Greysac Bordeaux, Medoc:

Beautiful Left Bank Bordeaux blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc, and Petit Verdot. It's dry with silky tannins, red currant aromas, and notes of raspberry, spice, and chocolate. Pair it with strong cheeses, turkey, Beef Wellington, goose, or wild mushroom risotto. This is perfect with your Christmas Eve roast!

Price: $25-$30

Terre Rouge Syrah, California:

Rich and silky with aromas of wild raspberry, pepper, and sage. On the palate, there's smoke, herbs, raspberry, and cinnamon. The wine is fruit forward and drinks like a Northern Rhone. This goes with braised beef, lamb, burgers, duck, hard cheeses, or just sipping by the fire!

Price: $22-$25

Bonus Wine! Honorable Mention…Domaine Botte Freres Edelzwicker from Alsace: A field blend of Sylvaner, Pinot Blanc, and Gewurtztraminer. IT's fruity with juicy white peach, apricot, lime, and spice notes. Even better, it’s in a liter bottle! This is a really fun party wine that pairs well with aperitif, cheeses, Asian dishes, chicken, and pasta.

Price: $18-$20