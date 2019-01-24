PORTLAND, Maine — Tri for a Cure

July 14, 2019

triforacure.org

Women's sprint triathlon. Participate as an individual or as a relay team. 1/3-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run. $500 fundraising requirement benefits the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Sign up NOW for the drawing. Entrants announced Feb 1.

TRAINING: sheJAMs is a women's triathlon training program, with swim, bike, and run programs. Many of the women in this program are training for the TFAC. shejams.com



Peaks to Portland

July 20, 2019

ymcaofsouthernmaine.org

2.4-mile open water swim from Peaks Island to East End Beach, Portland. Registration is open now. $125 registration + $200 fundraising requirement benefits youth programs at the YMCA of Southern Maine.

TRAINING: Swim lessons at any local pool or YMCA location. The Portland branch of the Y typically has a P2P-specific training program.



Trek Across Maine

June 14-16, 2019

action.lung.org

A 3-day, 180-mile bike ride that starts and ends in Brunswick, going through Lewiston and Waterville (this is a new route for the 35th year of this ride). Registration open now. $50 registration + $550 fundreaising minimum benefits the American Lung Association.

TRAINING: Join a regular ride out of your local bike shop



Beach to Beacon

August 3, 2019

www.beach2beacon.org

Popular 10K in Cape Elizabeth, this event fills up in minutes and draws runners from around the globe. $55. This year's beneficiary is The Telling Room. Registration open March 14 for general public, March 13 for Cape Elizabeth residents.

TRAINING: Reach the Beacon training with Fleet Feet Maine Running in Portland. Typically starts in the spring. www.fleetfeetmainerunning.com





