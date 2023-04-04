Check out these live music shows across Maine in April

They feature performers playing blues, ska, folk, and more.

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti doesn’t just write about music for the Portland Press Herald. She lives music. So when she drops by 207 to talk about upcoming concerts in Maine, her recommendations are always worth your attention.

These shows caught her eye for the first three weeks in April.

SHOW: Buffalo Nichols

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, April 7 @ Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, April 8 @ The Strand Theatre in Rockland

TICKETS: $18 in advance, $25 day of show

INFO: Carl "Buffalo" Nichols is a blues guitarist, singer and songwriter who was born in Houston and raised in Milwaukee's North End neighborhood, where he started playing guitar at a young age.

Last year, his debut album was released, and the blues/roots/folk sound goes down easy on songs like "Lost & Lonesome" and "These Things." You've got two chances to see him in Maine this week, so pick a show and get ready to be mightily impressed.

SHOW: The English Beat

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, April 15 @ Aura

INFO: Iconic ska band fronted by Dave Wakeling.

SHOW: Start Making Sense

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, April 15 @ State Theatre

INFO: Tremendous Talking Heads tribute act.

SHOW: Don Campbell Band

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, April 22 @ Jonathan’s in Ogunquit

TICKETS: $34 to $75

INFO: Also, see the band on Saturday, April 15 at the Franco Performing Arts Center in Lewiston.

Lightning Round

Jontavious Willis

8 p.m. Saturday, April 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. Presented by The North Atlantic Blues Festival.

Gordon Bok

4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Meetinghouse Art Gallery & Stage in Freeport, $25.

Hanneke Cassel: Boston-based fiddler

3 p.m. Sunday, April 16 The Dance Hall in Kittery. $17 in advance, $22 day of the show.