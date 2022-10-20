Hear the music of Marvin Gaye, Abba, and Prince all in one week

Aimsel Ponti previews upcoming concerts in Maine.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW: How Sweet It Is: An All-Star Tribute to Marvin Gaye

WHEN AND WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 22 at Sun Tiki Studios at 375 Forest Avenue in Portland. To attend, the show is $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show.

TICKETS: Click here for ticket information.

INFO: Things ain't what they used to be, but you can still enjoy the music of the late Marvin Gaye as performed by 16 top-notch local musicians. We heard through the grapevine that the likes of Dawson Hill, Tom Douglas, Rodney Mashia, Marc Kaplan, Sam Whitman, Neon Gypsy, and Savanna Australia Clariot are among those who will be singing and playing their hearts out while raising funds for Sweetser’s Overdose Prevention Service and Go Big For Hunger. Be sure to not miss the opening set of modern soul tunes by Angelikah Fahray. That's what's going on!

SHOW: Mania The ABBA Tribute

WHEN AND WHERE: Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. at the South Portland Auditorium.

TICKETS: Tickets range from $26.50 to $61.50.

INFO: Click here for more information.

SHOW: Hallowdean

WHEN AND WHERE: Friday at The Criterion in Bar Harbor and Saturday at Aura in Portland.

TICKETS: Click here for ticket information.

INFO: Dean Ford and his band’s homage to Prince is out of this world. Costume contests are also happening, so bust out your best one. Both shows will be epic.

SHOW: The Watkins Family House

WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield. Tickets are $70.

TICKETS: Click here for ticket information.

INFO: With special guest Willie Watson, this is a collaborative music project founded by musicians and siblings Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins (of Nickel Creek). Since the first Watkins Family Hour show in 2002, the duo has released three studio albums, debuting with their self-titled album in 2015, following with "Brother Sister" in 2020, and most recently releasing "Vol. 11" in August of this year.

Sean and Sara recorded "Vol. 11" at Los Angeles’s East West Studios in early 2022 alongside a stacked roster of longtime and new family hour collaborators, including Fiona Apple, Jackson Browne, Madison Cunningham, Lucious, Jon Brion, and more. As with their debut, the band will tour in support of "Vol. 11," bringing the Watkins Family Hour experiences to stages far and wide. Like Nickel Creek and I’m With Her, Watkins Family Hour remains an invaluable resource and respite for them both, offering a familiar but ever-evolving space to test new ideas, meet new collaborators, and do what they love.

SHOW: Gina Alibrio & The Red Eye Flight Crew presents The Funk of 40,000 Years – A Halloween Special

WHEN AND WHERE: Monday, Oct. 31 at 8:30 p.m. at the Portland House of Music. Tickets are $15.

TICKETS: Click here for ticket information.