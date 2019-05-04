PORTLAND, Maine — Who didn't grow up banging on Quaker Oats jars and perhaps moving up to the more sophisticated pots & pans in the pantry. All the while screaming from your guts the only lyrics to a Doobie Brothers song that you knew or was it early Police, who knows, that's not the point. The early dreaming lost in the wonderland of active imagination in youth creating the future perfect, the musician in you unleashed. Of course, you were probably just 4 stealing moments with your parent's records, and the tang of the copper-bottomed Revere Ware didn't really have that rock & roll timber.

Matt Lorenz is The Suitcase Junket, he's found old gas cans, some bones, forks & spoons, and an old suitcase and has patched all of this together into an ensemble of a one-man band show. He's designed it himself, and it is something to behold. His feet in constant motion with shoes made nearly entirely out of duct tape, he keeps rhythm while strumming the old mail order guitar he keeps in tune. It's not just his band that is pieced together from found objects, he's written a song from the notes he took at a home buyers workshop. It's creatively titled "Scattered Notes From A First Time Home Buyers Workshop" and he's woven into poetic license terms of finance and risk.

And it's also where the title for his album came from, Mean Dog, Trampoline isn't just a clever play with words. These are things insurance underwriters look for at a house. They are risky. They are also, beautiful in their non-sequitur assembly. This is creativity in it's truest form. Everything is game. It is proof you can find beauty in everything. This is The Suitcase Junket.

But don't take my word for it. The Suitcase Junket is playing at The Word Barn in Exeter New Hampshire on April 5. And he will be back in Maine for the Ghostland Festival in August.

And if you want to buy his newest album, you can do that at his website.

The Suitcase Junket