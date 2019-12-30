PORTLAND, Maine — The assignment was straightforward. We asked Joe Ricchio, a longtime food writer in Maine and the host of the Food Coma podcast, to tell us about the best dishes he ate in the state over the last twelve months.

Here’s the list he came up with. To get the full flavor, watch our interview with him.

--Lobster pasta at Aragosta in Deer Isle

--Night market soup at Long Grain in Camden

--Hot honey pizza at Coals in Portland

--Quail at Earth at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport

--Clam and mussel toast at Flood’s in Portland

