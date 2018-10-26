Shannan Bryan from FitMaine.com brings the goods on active adventures for this holiday season.

Wicked Weird and Totally Freaky Trick or Treat Trot by the Lake

9 a.m. Saturday, October 27. Norway Town Office, Norway. $10-$35.

All ages and abilities are welcome. Sign up for the 10K, 5K, or Wicked Walk, and participate in whatever way you’d like (or that your costume will allow. I’m lookin’ at you, lady dressed as a mermaid). Post-race awards and entertainment, including a best costume competition. Proceeds support The Progress Center!

Pancake Spook 5K Race + Kids Fun Run

9 a.m. Saturday, October 27. Gorham Cooperative Preschool, Gorham. $5-$30.

Costumes encouraged at this family-friendly event, which starts with a Kids Fun Run at 9 a.m. and a 5K at 9:45 a.m. After the races, there will be a pancake breakfast! (You can also just pay for the pancake breakfast and skip the running.) All kids who participate will get a pumpkin from Pineland Farms and there will be awards for best costumes.

MVHS Zombie Run

2-5 p.m. Sunday, October 28. Hosmer Field, Rumford. $20 in advance, $25 day of. Zombies $10.

If you only run when chased by the undead, this is your event. Zombies will try to eat you (aka, grab one of three flags on your belt) as you run the two one-mile laps. You can run, jog or walk (the run isn't timed) – just don’t stop. Because then: Zombies. Also, you can be a Zombie instead for $10.

Spooky Flow

6-7:15 Tuesday, October 30. Samudra Studio, Saco. $15 drop-in.

Yoga in costume on Halloween eve. It’ll be a vinyasa flow in a room lit by candlelight and set to some spooky and inspiring music to get you in the Halloween spirit. Costumes and Halloween-inspired clothing encouraged. Glow-in-the-dark body paint will be provided.

Headlamp climbing

7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. Evo Rock + Fitness, Portland. Free.

Lights off, costumes on at Evo Rock + Fitness. You'll climb by the light of your headlamp during this 2-hour event. Wearing a costumes will allow you to climb for free, too. (BYO headlamps!)

