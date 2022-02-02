Harlem Globetrotters set to entertain Maine crowds

The Globetrotters will hold games in Augusta, Bangor, and Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their high-flying basketball to Maine next week with the Harlem Globetrotters Spread The Game tour.

Scooter Christensen has been with the Globetrotters for 18-years and said he was invited to join the team when he was noticed during a pickup game while working for the Phoenix Suns.

Christensen, who played college basketball at the University of Montana, has traveled around the world with the Globetrotters in his 18-years. He said a trip to Jerusalem meant a lot to him personally, but it was a game in the Mediterranean Sea that made him take a step back and look at where he was.

"I'm actually bringing the ball across the ship. I look to my left. All I see is water, sky, and an F-16 actually flying over my head," Christensen said. "I'm just thinking, 'Wow, we're having a game out here in the Mediterranean Sea. This is crazy, man.'"

The Globetrotters will make three stops in Maine in February:

Feb. 8 – Augusta Civic Center

Feb. 9 – Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Feb. 10 – Cross Insurance Arena, Portland.

Those interested can get tickets here.