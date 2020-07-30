Had enough of the summer heat? Maybe it’s time to dive into a good book

Here are four recommendations from the book buyer for Bull Moose

PORTLAND, Maine — 207 asked Chelsea Berry, a book buyer for Bull Moose, to tell us about some of the best books she’s come across this summer. Here’s what she had to say about four of her favorites.

Our latest Bull Moose Book Club selection! Irresistibly unruly and strikingly beautiful, razor-sharp and slyly comic, sexually charged and utterly absorbing, Raven Leilani’s Luster is a portrait of a young woman trying to make sense of her life—her hunger, her anger—in a tumultuous era. It is also a haunting, aching description of how hard it is to believe in your own talent, and the unexpected influences that bring us into ourselves along the way.

Often called “Accident Park,” “Class Action Park,” or “Traction Park,” Action Park was an American icon. Entertaining more than a million people a year in the 1980s, the New Jersey-based amusement playland placed no limits on danger or fun, a monument to the anything-goes spirit of the era that left guests in control of their own adventures—sometimes with tragic results. Action Park is the first-ever unvarnished look at the history of this DIY Disneyland, as seen through the eyes of Andy Mulvihill, the son of the park’s idiosyncratic founder, Gene Mulvihill.

When her beloved grandmother dies, Lena Johnson drops out of college to help pay off her family’s steep debts. Finding a high-paying job as a participant in a scientific research program in the mysterious and remote town of Lakewood, Michigan, seems like a dream come true… but the consequences for the test subjects could be devastating. Provocative and thrilling, Lakewood is a riveting, edgy novel that takes an unflinching look at the horrors that have been forced on Black bodies in the name of progress.