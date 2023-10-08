Guster’s On The Ocean brings music festival to Portland

The annual event will feature multiple days of music and fun for the whole family.

PORTLAND, Maine — Three days of music are about to kick off in Portland for Guster’s annual event, Guster’s On The Ocean.

Adam Gardner is the lead singer for the band and lives in Cape Elizabeth. He says the event was started to bring his band members and families to Maine for a celebration of all things music. Since then, the event has grown to a three-day event at two venues, the State Theatre and Thompson’s Point.

Things get started Friday night with a Guster acoustic show at the State Theatre, with a twist. While the band is performing, fans are encouraged to dress up in their “most weird/wonderful prom-themed attire.”

On Saturday and Sunday, the event shifts to Thompson’s Point with performances from Guster as well as other bands.

Sunday’s Guster performance will have a little twist. The band will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album “Keep it Together” and will be performing the album in full.