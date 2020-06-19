Grilling for Father's Day? Here are some tips to improve your BBQ

Elsmere BBQ offers some tips to improve your cookouts this summer.

PORTLAND, Maine — Basic Grilling Tips:

BBQ is low temperature cooking (180-250 degrees) vs. grilling which is high temperature cooking (400 degrees +).

Keep your grill clean and spray it down before you use it.

Gather and prep everything you need before you begin grilling and have it ready to go so you're not distracted by grabbing ingredients. Don't mess up your flow!

Use mature coals. If using charcoal, let it go! If it's gray, it's not going out - the grayer the better! That's the right temperature to cook.

Burger Grilling Tips:

Always use an 80/20 burger to prevent the burger from drying out and sticking together.

Grill your burger for 3-5 minutes on each side to get medium rare burger (time depends on the size of the burger).

Stick with a 5-6 oz burger if you'd like, or go for the larger 8oz (that's what Jeremy likes)!

For a stuffed burger, use 2 thin patties and stuff them with anything you want. Pinch together the edges to keep all your stuffings inside! Stuffed burgers take a little bit longer to grill than your regular burger.

When you're creating your burger, ball it up and throw it between your hands like you’re making a snowball. Pack it down, but don't over do it. When you're done making your patty, push your thumb down into the middle so your burger cooks more evenly and helps the juices move around.

Wrap your buns in tin foil and allow them to warm on the top part of the grill rather than directly on the grill.

Additional Tips:

The grilled corn on the cob takes the longest - about 15 minutes. Peel the husk down until you can just see the kernels and throw it on a nice, hot spot on the grill. Turn throughout cooking.