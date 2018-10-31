YORK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Cemeteries are the perfect setting for a horror film, or Halloween themed movie. It's also where a mother and daughter in York spend their time learning the history of gravestones.

On any given day, you'll find Cassandra Davidson among the gravestones at the Old York Burial Ground with paper and wax doing gravestone rubbings. Tracing the images and writings from the gravestones onto paper.

"Always fascinated by the images," said Davidson. "It's just really neat. It's just a nice thing to do, especially in New England there's an old burial ground in every town pretty much."

Cassandra uses her gravestone rubbings to showcase some of that dying art on T-Shirts that she sells at her business, Gravestone Artwear. She and her mother, Paulette Chernack, have put their favorite rubbings on display at the York Public Library. Each one offering a lesson in history.

"It's a great way to learn about history of your town," said Davidson. "Graveyards are museums without walls and just to step in one and just read some of the epitaphs you can see what went on at the time, how people lived."

Davidson's favorite gravestone belongs to Mary Nason. Rumor has it that Nason was a witch, but Davidson doesn't think that's true. She has learned that the York native was a herbalist, wife and mother. Some come to put coins and make a wish at Nason's gravestone, but Davidson prefers to gather facts with rubbings.

"Seeing the carvings on a beautiful fall day, or a beautiful spring day and if I can do some rubbings that's even better because I just feel like I'm taking a piece of history home with me," said Davidson.

Davidson and Chernack have written a book called Lasting Impressions that highlights some of their favorite gravestone rubbings from around New England.

