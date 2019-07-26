FARMINGDALE, Maine — A graphic artist from Farmingdale is looking forward to celebrating Maine's 200th birthday.

Alan Claude moved to Maine 12 years ago, bringing his graphic designs with him. He takes his own photographs, turns them into graphic art on his computer, and then prints them. Claude chooses his 12 favorites each year to go in a calendar.

"When I do my calendar, I usually start in the summer time, and I take pictures," said Claude. "And not until winter -- not until the snow and blizzard is happening -- do I sit down and look at all the pictures I've taken over the summer."

Claude will be moving from his 900 square-foot studio in Farmingdale to a 12,000 square-foot space on Main Street in Gardiner. He hopes to be moved in by 2020 -- the same year as Maine's bicentennial.

It's only fitting that the official calendar of the 200th birthday will be the 2020 calendar by Claude.

"You got to go with your heart, what you feel you want to do," said Claude about his designs. "Whatever feels right, that's what I like to do."

Claude's graphic art comes in several varieties from coasters, to large prints, to, of course, his calendars. For more information on his work and where to find it, click here.