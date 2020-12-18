Graffiti is impetus and inspiration for this Maine artist

Ryan Adams has been working as a muralist and artist for more than a decade after getting his start with a spray can.

PORTLAND, Maine — When Ryan Adams was 10-years-old, an after school teacher changed his life when she gave him a copy of 'Subway Art', a book that chronicles the graffiti art of the 70s and 80s in New York City. He was hooked.

"It just totally blew my mind ... I had so many questions like who does this?How does it happen?," remembers Adams.

His mother fostered her sons budding interest buying him 99 cent spray cans and plywood to practice in the backyard. As he got older, the native Portlander began to explore the city with a spray can. The allure of doing something he wasn't supposed to mingled with the want to get better pushed him to create. Adams remembers spending a lot of time as teen at the Free Wall, where graffiti art was and still is welcomed.

In 2009, Binga's Sports Bar on Congress Street had a fire. The doors were boarded up, and where most saw a construction site, Adams saw a canvas. With the permission of the owners he decorated it and his eye-catching art caught some attention. His creation ended up on the cover a local magazine and the owners asked Adam to paint the inside of their restaurant. Adams was floored.

"I had no idea it was a marketable thing that people wanted it because painting graffiti it's so personal and also 98% of the population hates it," Adams says with a smile.

It was his first paid job.

Over the last decade Adams has been hustling. Working in an office as an account manager and spending nights and weekends trying to get his art business off the ground. In February of 2020, he decided to be all in; he quit the security of his office job to pursue his passion fulltime. Two weeks later the pandemic hit. He was terrified but with a lot of sweat and determination, the father of two has been pulling it off.

Adams designs can art for a brewery in Virginia, he co-owns a sign business, he creates fine art and has murals across Maine along the east coast.

His signature look what he calls a gem style, based on standard block letter forms and then geometric shapes that highlight and embelish words. Its inspired by graffiti. Its also a slang on 'dropping gem' or knowledge, which viewers will find in spades in his art, often laced with postive sayings like, "Be Sure," "Never Give Up," or "Just Keep Swimming."

But not all of his art is whimsical and light-hearted. This summer after the death of George Floyd, Adams says he felt obliged to join his voice in the national conversation, of course for Adams joining his voice means painting.