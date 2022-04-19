Grab some kelp and get ready to celebrate

It’s the fourth annual food and drink festival celebrating the harvest.

PORTLAND, Maine — While Maine is already famous for lobster and increasingly well known for its oysters and scallops, another food from the ocean growing in popularity: seaweed.

The biggest cheerleader in Maine for seaweed may well be Josh Rogers, the founder of Heritage Seaweed, a shop in Portland that sells everything from seaweed soup mix to seaweed skin hydrator to Kelp Krunch energy bars.

Rogers is also the founder of Seaweed Week, which runs from April 22 to May 1. What is Seaweed Week? This year marks the fourth annual "food and drink festival celebrating the kelp harvest in Maine.”

The week’s events include an educational beach walk and workshop (how many seaweed species are there in Maine and do they change with the seasons?) and a kelp farmer social held at a distillery. These are not the types of gatherings that parents flocked to 30 years ago.

Rogers joined 207 to talk about Seaweed Week and Maine’s expanding seaweed industry. Check out our conversation to find out more.