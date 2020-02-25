PORTLAND, Maine — Cabin Fever Film Fest opens with “Crip Camp,” which won the US Documentary Audience Award at Sundance last month. The film focuses on a 1970s summer camp for teenagers with disabilities and how it helped transform the disability rights movement; following the experiences of campers and staff. It’s one of many documentaries and films being screened over the weekend at the Camden Opera House.

This is the second year of the Cabin Fever Film Fest, started by The Points North Institute, which in the fall brings the Camden National Film Festival to town. Other highlights of the weekend include pre-release screenings of several films that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

207 sat down with Ben Fowlie, the Executive & Artistic Director of the Points North Institute about how this end of winter festival continues to grow.

