BELFAST, Maine — When you need a new pair of socks, you probably buy a bundle. There are those who can crank you a pair also.

Using machines that date back to the 1800s, around 30 people attended the eighth annual Sock Crank-In. Jim Grant started the event at his farm, Good Karma Farm, in Belfast. When you ask someone at the crank-in who to go to with the most cranking experience, and they'll send you to Grant's table.

"The machines are a little tricky to operate," Grant said. "They are a very complicated, simple machine. Two screws and a nut hold the whole thing together, but if you don't operate it correctly you'll have drop stitches, you'll have just a tangle of yarn."

It may be difficult to spin a wool sock on a crank, but there's always help. Four days of lessons on cranking, harvesting and even how to die wool. Ellen MacInnis started using a crank to help her make socks for the organization, Socks For Soldiers. She understands the frustrations felt by first timers, but reassures them that the pay off is well worth the mistakes.

"Took me about a year from the time I got my machine before I cranked off a wearable sock," MacInnis said. "It takes me 30 to 40 hours to hand knit a pair of socks and it takes three to four hours to make a pair of socks from the machine."

For some participants of the crank-in, it's a hobby that they acquired because of curiosity. For others it's sentimental. Muriel Bolduc inherited her circular crank machine in November. Passed down by her family from generation to generation.

"My grandmother and grandfather immigrated from Canada," said Bolduc. "He brought it with them in the early 1920s and he gave it to my mother. My mother is one of 12 and I'm one of seven, so I'm pretty lucky to have this thing."

She came to Good Karma Farm to learn more techniques and make more socks. It's the same thing all around the barn at Good Karma Farm. The same lessons, the same hobby, just different patterns.