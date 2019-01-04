PORTLAND, Maine — Remember Dave Noyes.

Good Grief is a celebration of Dave Noyes and a benefit to support his family. He died in his sleep recently at 45. He leaves behind a wife, a child and another on the way. The community is grieving, and this event will be a cathartic celebration of the man so many are surprised is now missing. The void will be omnipresent, as it is for many in the community already, and the irony that the quiet man that lead from behind will be on display is not lost, and perhaps brings the smile to the face of those that need it most.

We are all in it together. Trapped on this rock by gravity's tether. The joys and the sorrows, the fights and the tomorrows, this is what we have. We create gods and monsters to give us faith, hold our virtue and for the most part go a long blindly, hoping the next day arrives and the sun will shine and maybe someday, we'll take that chance and do what we really want to do.

Sometimes those days leave us with nothing but longing.

The call comes through, interrupting the banality of the everyday blah blah, the rote motions of a forever routine, it's what we are supposed to do, and the voice on the other end, it's a friend, they never call. No one calls on the phone anymore. And the message finds you irritable because it interrupts that rote banality that you are so comfortable with, the bovine chewing in the pasture, eyes glassy from the blah blah that you hope will bring you to that promise, whatever that is. The voice on the phone is shaken, it stirs something in you and the information drops you from the tether holding you to this rock. You stare at the paint on the window sill, hoping for the earth to crack. But nothing happens you just keep going.

Then the community comes together. To celebrate the life of those we have lost. Music will be made, music will be played, music that was written by the man who left us. Celebrate his life and look forward to the sun as it rises and hold those close that surround you.

Good Grief