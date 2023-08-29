GoldenOak is bringing a music festival to their hometown

Under the Oaks will be three days’ worth of music and workshops in Farmington this weekend.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine musicians GoldenOak are going back to their roots this weekend, bringing their music and other local musicians to their hometown of Farmington. Under the Oaks is a three-day festival with music, workshops, and even yoga classes.

Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday and will feature other local bands such as Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics, and Darby Sabin.

Guests can buy single-day passes or weekend passes, and if you’re so inclined, you can camp out at the festival site.