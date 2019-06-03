PORTLAND, Maine — David Turin puts a little bang in the bites of this pork & veggie stir fry.

David’s Restaurant

Gochujang Pork and Veggie Stir-Fry

Yield: Two Generous Portions

Sauce Ingredients:

¼ C Soy sauce

¼ C Gochujang (spicy Korean chili paste)

3 T Honey

1 T Garlic, minced

1 t Ginger, minced

2 T Rice vinegar

2 T Cold water

3 t Corn starch

Juice and zest of one lime

Sauce method of Preparation:

Combine all ingredients and mix well

Stir-fry Ingredients:

¾ Pound pork—I like to use country style-pork ribs—cut off the bone but leave the fat on

½ t Garlic salt

½ t Pepper

1 C green vegetable

Snow or sugar snap peas, broccolini, green beans, or zucchini

½ C Peppers cut in strips or chunks (red, green, or yellow—whichever color moves you)

½ C Onion cut in strips or chunks (red, yellow, white, or a combination of all three)

½ C Shiitake mushrooms, sliced

½ C Green cabbage cut in strips or chunks

½ C Canola and with a dash of sesame oil (mixed) for frying

Stir-fry Method:

1. While your wok is heating toss the pork strips with the garlic salt and pepper—and turn on your exhaust fan—you really need the wok to get super hot and it will get smoky

2. Add oil and get it hot

3. Stir fry the pork until is almost cooked through—stirring constantly

4. Add all the vegetables—stirring constantly

5. When veggies are cooked to your taste, give the sauce a little stir and then pour into the wok— cook until it bubbles—add a bit of water if it looks too thick

(If you like it spicy, serve some extra Gouchujang)

Plating and garnish:

Freshly cooked hot rice—Basmati or long-grain Jasmine

Add generous helpings of stir-fry mixture

Sprinkle with:

2 Scallions, small dice

1 T Cilantro, minced

2 t Sesame seeds