Sean McCarthy, Max Davis, and Griffin Sherry are no longer the new kids on the music scene block; Ghost of Paul Revere has rapidly risen and cultivated quite a following.

The three friends started playing in Maine and gained traction, now touring all over the country. In fact, they're so popular they landed a spot on the Conan O'Brien show earlier this year.

The boys stopped by the 207 studio to play a few songs, but you can hear some of their new tunes off of an album they're currently working on at Ghostland Festival on Saturday, September 1st.

The festival kicks off at 5 PM at Thompson's Point in Portland, featuring music from Shovels & Rope, The Ballroom Thieves, Max García Conover, Sibylline (formerly Hannah Daman & The Martelle Sisters), and Maine Youth Rock Orchestra. Ghost of Paul Revere will headline the festival.

You can also sample a new beer from Baxter Brewing; a collaboration with the band: Ghostland Pale.

Find more information about the festival here.

