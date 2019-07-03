Yoga Trapeze

It’s similar to aerial yoga, if you’ve tried that before. In a nutshell, the Yoga Trapeze helps you stretch your body – including stretches that keep one foot on the ground and stretches where you’re totally inverted, your body supported by the fabric and your head and arms dangling toward the floor. Also: It’s a load of fun.

Classes multiple times a week at Nova Yoga Trapeze, Topsham. $20 drop-in.

Indoor Paddleboard Yoga

Yoga on a paddleboard in a pool. SUP yoga has gotten increasingly popular over the last few years, and indoor SUP yoga is a chance to try SUP yoga in an easier environment (ie, not on open water). It's also a chance for beginners to give it a try in a place that's notably less daunting than open water.

7:40-8:35 p.m. Tuesday nights into April at Riverton Pool, Portland. $110 for the session.

Zumba

Studio Fit's Zumba classes at Happy Wheels are a load of fun. The music is upbeat and loud, the disco balls are going, the rink is filled with colorful lights and Zumba dancers of all levels, and the energy is simply fantastic. Whether you fancy yourself a dancer or just like to move to your own rhythm, this class is open to all.

Classes every day of the week with Studio Fit at Happy Wheels Skate Center, Portland. $10 drop-in ($8 seniors). You can also buy a $50 monthly membership for unlimited classes.

Hula Hoop Fitness

Hula hoops were so much fun when we were kids. And they're still fun, even if it takes us a while to get the hang of it again. The Hula Hoop Fitness class at Quest is open to all levels, even if it's been a while since you've even tried to hula hoops. In additional to spells of hooping, which might include a few turns around the room or squats while hooping or turning around while hooping, the class includes flexibility and strength components, too.

9:35 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Quest Fitness, Kennebunk. $20 day pass.

Trampoline Fitness

While the first minute or two of bouncing feels like pure childhood joy, you’ll quickly discover that your endurance for the trampoline arts isn’t what it used to be. Giana offers modifications for most of the exercises, so you can work out to your level, but your heart rate will be up and sweating will happen.

Classes a few times a week at The Fitness Factory, Portland. $7 drop-in

Pound

Founders call it a “full-body cardio jam session, combining light resistance with constant simulated drumming.” There are squats and lunges and plyometrics and the rhythmic banging of drumsticks – on your mat, on the floor and overhead. It’s a little weird sounding, yes, but actually a load of fun. It feels good to whack stuff.

10-10:45 a.m. Sundays at Maine Pines, Brunswick. $15 drop-in.

