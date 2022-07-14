Get ready for a Portland concert that expresses 'the full range of human emotions'

James Kennerly is performing "The Romantics," and it's not about bringing your girlfriend a dozen roses.

PORTLAND, Maine — James Kennerly comes as close as one can to having a one-of-kind job without actually achieving that distinction. Instead, he has a two-of-a-kind job.

Kennerly is Portland’s municipal organist, and the only other city in the country with a municipal organ and organist is three thousand miles away in San Diego.

“We’re the two cities in the U.S. that have that combo,” Kennerly says. “Which is pretty awesome.”

On Saturday, July 16, Kennerly will sit down at the magnificent Kotzschmar organ at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland City Hall for a performance called “The Romantics” featuring work from the Romantic era of the 19th century.

“This is not about bringing your girlfriend breakfast in bed or twelve roses,” Kennerly says with his customary enthusiasm. “This is music that expresses the full range of human emotions—the sadness, the joy, the ecstasy, the kind of searching, wandering. It is just the most exciting time, I think, for music and especially for organ music.”

