Shannon Bryan from FITMAINE.COM shares some ideas on how to get outside and enjoy the colors, the crisp air and all that is Maine this aumtumn.

Peak Fall Foliage Yoga Hike in the Whites

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Welch-Dickey Loop Trail, Thornton, NH. $55. sup-yo.com

Be guided through the pristine forests of the Mount Washington Valley with a mountain top yoga class. The round-trip distance is 4.4 miles of beginner and moderate terrain and includes a yoga class and a healthy box lunch. Bring a yoga mat or use the earth as your mat.

AppleCycle

7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Alfred Shaker Museum, Alfred. $30-$105 depending on the route. www.applecycle.org

Ride your bike from apple orchard to apple orchard. Choose from four route options: 100 miles, 62 miles, 35 miles or 7 miles. Each course will take you along scenic rural roads with rest stops at apple orchards. Enjoy local food along the way and a fall-inspired post-ride lunch. Proceeds benefit the Community Bicycle Center in Biddeford.

Run the Ridge Trail Race

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Sunset Ridge, Westbrook. $25 in advance, $30 race day. downtownwestbrook.com

Run the trails at Sunset Ridge amid stunning fall colors! Choose from a 5K, 10K, or a K9 5K (where you can run with your dog). The course follows trail and mowed path - with a few challenging spots. Afterward, enjoy post-race snacks. Proceeds benefit Discover Downtown Westbrook.

Ogunquit High Heel Dash

2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 20. Perkins Cove, Ogunquit. $20 entry fee, $10 for kids 12 and under.

High heels don't make for the best running footwear, but in this case, you should make an acception. The High Heel Dash is a short sprint around Perkins Cove - no easy feat in footwear like that. Costumes are encourages and there will be prizes for speed, best costuming and the highest heel to complete the dash. Benefits the Frannie Peabody Center

+++ Part of OgunquitFest, which runs all weekend and includes crafters and vendors, an autumn bazaar, whoopie pie eating contest, wine tasting, river rally, and the Ruck for Our Fallen.

Ruck for Our Fallen

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. $25-$75 depending on level. www.ruckforourfallen.com

The Ruck for our Fallen is a military-style ruck event which will take place on Ogunquit Beach. This event is to honor ALL of Maine’s Fallen Heroes and give their families a unique bonding experience. There are three fitness level options - Slick, Tactical, and Heavy. Slick is a 5K walk with no weight and some pushups/situps at the end. Tactical includes 10 pounds of weight and 20 pushups and situps. Heavy requires 20 pounds of weight plus 30 pushups, 30 sit-ups, 5 chin-ups, tire flip & sandbag drag. Compete as an individual or a team.

Wicked 5k

10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. The Nonantum Resort, Kennebunkport. $25 in advance, $29 day of.

wicked5k.weebly.com.

A costumed 5K along the streets of Kennebunkport. It's a fun fall run past laws covered in falls leaves and decorated for Halloween. A hardy, carb-filled pancake breakfast will be provided for 5k participants following the race. Costumes not required, come on!

