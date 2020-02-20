PORTLAND, Maine — Trails, Pizza, and Beer

Where:Oxbow Beer Garden in Oxford

Cross-Country ski, snowshoe, or fat bike on the trails, then head into Oxbow for wood-fired pizza and a fine selection of beer. Good chance there’ll be a bonfire out back, too. It’s a great way to spend the day with everything in one spot. It’s family-friendly, and there are rentals available if needed.

> Upcoming event: Full Moon Outing on Saturday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. where you can snowshoe, cross-country ski, or fat bike and then return to Oxbow for a bonfire, beer, and pizza.

Snowshoe and cider

Where: Vista of Maine Tasting Room in Greene

The Vista of Maine Tasting Room pours hard cider and wine tasting all year long, and a trek through the orchard and vineyard offers views of the White Mountains and Sabattus Lake. This winter, they’re welcoming snowshoers during open hours to come take an easy-going turn on the property, then head inside for something to drink. The snowshoe and cider pairing is a self-guided affair Thursdays through Sundays, when the tasting room is open. Bring your own snowshoes.

Apple Orchard Ski, Brussels Sprouts, and Beer

Where: Five Fields Farm + Standard Gastropub in Bridgton

The only pairing on this list where the food and beverages aren’t on-site with the skiing, but it’s a mere 10-minute drive between the two. Five Fields Farm is a great place to pick apples in season, but in the winter the property is all about the cross-country skiing. Find groomed trails through the orchard and rentals if you need them. At Standard Gastropub, the beer selection is impressive and I highly recommend the Brussels sprouts.

Ice Skate, Snack Shack, and Beer Yurt

Where: The Rink at Thompson’s Point in Portland

The Rink at Thompson’s Point is a family friendly place to skate, with pretty views, warming hut, and rentals available. But it’s particularly awesome thanks to the on-site snack shack and beer yurt. So you can go ‘round on the rink and then wander over for nachos and a glass of wine or beer. This weekend is the last weekend for the Rink at Thompson’s Point.



Skate, Ski, Snowshoe, and Spiked Hot Cocoa

Where: Riverside Golf Course and Riverside Grille

Portlanders are lucky to have access to Riverside Golf Course in the winter. There are amazingly groomed trails for both classic and skate skiing, as well as a sledding hill, and two ice rinks for skating. There aren’t any rentals here, but access to the trails, sledding hill, and rinks is free, which is fantastic. Portland Trails does all the grooming. Then head inside Riverside Grille for a burger and fries, a beer, or spiked hot cocoa.

> Upcoming event: Night Ski with Portland Nordic on Thursday, February 27 at 6 p.m. Bring your own skis and go your own pace. Social time at Riverside Grille after.

