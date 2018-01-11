LEVANT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Treworgy Family Orchard has been designing a corn maze for 16 years; each time with a different theme and challenges along the way.

This year, the family designed a pirate ship, complete with a dolphin leading the way, and it was enough to catch the attention of USA Today, which compiles a 10Best Readers' Choice list. Treworgy tops the list, voted best in the country.

The article reads: "Each autumn farms across the United States transform their corn fields into interactive mazes, perfect for a fall family outing. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation, but 10Best voted it down to 10 of the most exemplary, both for the quality of the maze itself and for the wealth of other activities on offer."

Jonathan Kenerson, who married into the family farm, says everything is done in house, from the design work to the implementation; planting the seeds in a certain pattern and hiding clues along the way.

"We have six hidden stations in the maze and each station has a question and you scratch off a ticket to see if you can find the treasure," says Kenerson.

November 3rd is the final day of the corn maze at Treworgy Family Orchards, but the farm continues to host events through the month and sell Christmas trees.

For more information on events, click here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine