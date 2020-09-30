"Sleep on the floor for one night so others don't have to"

Furniture Friends hosts a virtual slumber party to raise funds and awareness of the important work they do.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Many of us take for granted the fact that we can crawl in to a comfortable bed at the end of the day. There are plenty of folks in our own communities who are sleeping on the floor, lacking in basic furniture like beds, tables and chairs.

Furniture Friends in a non -profit based in Westbrook with a simple mission – they seek to provide that basic furniture to families in need. I spoke with Jenn McAdoo, the executive director about the work they do – and the challenges of continuing that work in a pandemic.

"The pandemic has changed our work in significant ways. Since the middle of March we’ve been without volunteers. Prior to the middle of March, we probably had 100 volunteers working with us each and every month. There is a tremendous amount of need in our communities. People are sleeping on the floor, night after night. People are eating their meals on the floor, day after day. And right now when we’re in this reality of doing virtual school? For children not to have places to do their homework is really a significant burden for so many families," says Jenn.

"All of the clients we serve are low income, and are dealing with a number of additional challenges. Some people have been homeless for an extended period of time and are newly housed. Others are immigrants who are new to Maine and have arrived here with nothing in the way of material possessions. Others are women who have survived domestic violence – we work with people who live with disabilities… anybody who is in recovery and dealing with other challenges."

Furniture Friends is what’s known as a furniture bank - they receive donated furniture from individuals in the community. They work with over 120 social service providers who are working with individuals that they know lack financial resources and also don’t have the essential furniture that they need to feel safe and comfortable in their home.