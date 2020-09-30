"Sleep on the floor for one night so others don't have to"

WESTBROOK, Maine — Many of us take for granted the fact that we can crawl in to a comfortable bed at the end of the day. There are plenty of folks in our own communities who are sleeping on the floor, lacking in basic furniture like beds, tables and chairs.
Furniture Friends in a non -profit based in Westbrook with a simple mission – they seek to provide that basic furniture to families in need. I spoke with Jenn McAdoo, the executive director about the work they do – and the challenges of continuing that work in a pandemic.
"The pandemic has changed our work in significant ways. Since the middle of March we’ve been without volunteers. Prior to the middle of March, we probably had 100 volunteers working with us each and every month. There is a tremendous amount of need in our communities. People are sleeping on the floor, night after night. People are eating their meals on the floor, day after day. And right now when we’re in this reality of doing virtual school? For children not to have places to do their homework is really a significant burden for so many families," says Jenn.
"All of the clients we serve are low income, and are dealing with a number of additional challenges. Some people have been homeless for an extended period of time and are newly housed. Others are immigrants who are new to Maine and have arrived here with nothing in the way of material possessions. Others are women who have survived domestic violence – we work with people who live with disabilities… anybody who is in recovery and dealing with other challenges."
Furniture Friends is what’s known as a furniture bank - they receive donated furniture from individuals in the community. They work with over 120 social service providers who are working with individuals that they know lack financial resources and also don’t have the essential furniture that they need to feel safe and comfortable in their home.
They are hosting a slumber party this weekend, as a way for families and individuals to support the work they do. The Furniture Friends Virtual Slumber Party is this Saturday, October 3rd at 7 pm. It’s a great way for people to think about probably the one piece of furniture that we all take for granted in our homes is having a nice comfortable bed to sleep in night after night. If you would like to learn more about Furniture Friends, click here - and to participate in the Furniture Friends Virtual Slumber Party, click here.