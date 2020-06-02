PORTLAND, Maine — Full Moon Snowshoe Hike at Fields Pond

6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb 7.

Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden.

Free for members, $8 others

Bundle up and join the Fields Pond Audubon staff for a moonlit walk along the Sanctuary trails. Hot beverages will be available indoors following the walk. Snowshoes will be available for those in need, but pre-registration is required to reserve a set.

Pisgah Hill Full Moon Trek

4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Pisgah Hill Preserve, New Gloucester.

Free

Climb a half a mile to the summit of Pisgah Hill Preserve through the setting sun to witness the rising of the moon. Bonfire, roasted marshmallows and camaraderie await! Make your way down under the light of the moon. Bring headlamps, blankets, and snowshoes/traction.

Snowshoe Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Storm date Feb 16.

Balsam Ridge, Raymond.

Free.

Meander on a 1-mile loop on the farm to observe the modern day practices associated with maple syrup production. You’ll see fields of Christmas trees and observe Maple tree tapping. Afterwards, enjoy some hot chocolate and maple syrup sampling.

Snowshoe at Torsey Pond Nature Preserve

9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

Torsey Pond Nature Preserve, Readfield.

Free

Enjoy a moderate walk through the woods to beautiful Torsey Pond with the Kennebec Land Trust. There are a few steps on this trail and narrow bog bridges. Walking poles are recommended. Snowshoes will be provided if you need to borrow a pair. Storm date Feb 20.

Snowshoe at Fernald’s Neck Preserve

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Fernald’s Neck Preserve, Lincolnville.

$55.

Fernald’s Neck covers most of a peninsula that extends into the north end of Lake Megunticook. This easy 4-mile hike is a great introduction to snowshoeing. The trail winds through the woods and along the shore line with beautiful views of Maiden Cliff and the Camden Hills. Enjoy hot soup, bread, and hot drinks. Snowshoes supplied if needed. This is part of a snowshoeing winter series led by Maine Guide Nancy Zane of North Star Adventures, so sign up for them all.

