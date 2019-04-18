PORTLAND, Maine — Too Many Zooz. You are about to hear a lot more of them. There are so many legendary stories in the annals of musicology and the history of rock & roll. Did Ozzy really bite the head off a live bat? Did Sid really kill Nancy? What really happened at Altamont? Should most of these characters be committed? Perhaps, some, and what a miserable place it would be. These are the stories that create legend, fill the lungs of the downtrodden & pound the heartbeat to all of us full of romance and shattered by the mundane blah blah of 'having to make a living.'

Leo P. Matt Doe & The King of Sludge are on their way to reaching the higher echelons of musical legend. They are still young, still pounding their shape into the asphalt night, bouncing their brass scream into the ether of eternity. This trinity is Too Many Zooz and if you look up "brass house" it will lead you back to them. They are the curators of this genré, this jazz-infused aggressive assault of multiple musical ideations that creates something you have never heard. It's rare to be around when something truly new is being created, seeing something for the first time, hearing something that you have never heard before, your heart starts beating faster as you try to make sense of the overwhelming joy you are experiencing while also somewhat afraid of the power that grips you. You are watching being born, you've been taught to look away, but you can't the universe is about to crack open.

The King of Sludge and his fellow brass house contributors, Leo P & Matt Doe will rip at the edges of our experience and soon rise to float on top, and from the rooftops of the world, they will sound that bari sax and flit the screaming trumpet. They brought this sound to us from the depths of the dirty subways in NYC. Where the city that never sleeps hides in the aches of the halide night. They will rise, their trajectory has just begun, and soon from the rooftops, they will wail this brass house. What joy to the rest of us. This is Too Many Zooz.