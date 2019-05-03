PORTLAND, Maine — Way back in the late 90's we didn't have cell phones & iPads, and cell service was sporadic at best. This was a time before gazing into your palm would give you any sort of comfort or relief. For lots of this ilk the campfire or porch steps jamboree was a welcomed form of entertainment. Imagine a long warm night in August after a hard days work, a cooler full of beer and some friends gathered around picking instruments and singing songs as old as the dirt you stood on. This is music.

That feeling was what Bob Colwell imagined when he got the idea to put Delco Ray together. They produced 2 albums within the first decade and are continuing to work on a 3rd, which they jokingly refer to as A Work In Progress, nearly 2 decades in progress.

The musicians he assembled around him on this movable porch are parts & pieces of many other musical institutions in Maine. They will be playing at Portland House of Music, March 10 opening up for the New Orleans band The Subdudes. For more information & to get tickets Portland House of Music.