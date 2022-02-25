From slushwave to alligators in sewers, here’s what’s new in music and video

Need a good entry point into the world of vaporwave? We’ve got you covered.

PORTLAND, Maine — No matter what’s going on in the world, new music and videos are always coming out. What are some of the offerings this month? Mick Pratt and Chris Brown from Bull Moose joined us on 207 to talk about four albums and a movie that struck them as particularly interesting. Here are their suggestions with some commentary from Mick.

"Alligator" (1980) on 4KUHD from Scream! Factory

I saw that we had over 100 orders for this title and wasn’t sure what to make of it, but it’s exactly what it sounds like: A giant alligator is running around the sewers of a metropolis causing havoc and eating people. Remastered with high-definition audio and video, this VHS-era cult is truly a time capsule of 1980s tropes. It is releasing alongside "Alligator 2: The Mutation" on Blu-Ray, also from Scream! Factory.

Beth Hart – Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Beth Hart is a blues rock singer with an incredibly powerful voice, so she is perfect for a project like this.

Frank Turner – FTHC

English folk-punk Frank Turner is back with a 9th album of new material! Most of the work debuted during streamed acoustic sets Frank played in 2020 to support UK venues closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold As Weiss

Funky and slightly gritty instrumental organ music. Perfect for people who like The Meters, Daptone Records, or Joey Defrancesco.

Desert Sands Feel Warm at Night – New World Disciples

A Bull Moose exclusive variant on a slushwave ambient album. A good entry point into the world of vaporwave for those you may be unaware of what that even is yet. It sounds (and feels) like a dream but you’re awake and can explore the landscape.