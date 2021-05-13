From food to fishing, the June issue of “Down East” has got you covered

PORTLAND, Maine — For anyone who was already scheming about ways to slip away from work to go fishing, the June issue of “Down East” magazine serves up a lot of temptation.
An article called “Fish Like a Mainer” offers tips on how to outsmart a wild Maine brook trout, find a historic sporting camp, reel in a striped bass and much more. There’s also information on gear, instruction, fly tying, and a tuna tournament, all preceded by a saying attributed to the famed Maine fishing guide, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby: “I would rather fish any day than go to heaven.”
Editor in chief Brian Kevin was our guide to that article and others in the issue, including one with twenty suggestions on “Where to Eat Now.” Watch our interview, then be ready to head out in search of a welcoming table at a new restaurant or a pool that looks promising in a fast-running river. Your call.