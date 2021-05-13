From food to fishing, the June issue of “Down East” has got you covered

As summer approaches and restaurants get busy, here’s a guide to some of the best of the new and the established.

PORTLAND, Maine — For anyone who was already scheming about ways to slip away from work to go fishing, the June issue of “Down East” magazine serves up a lot of temptation.

An article called “Fish Like a Mainer” offers tips on how to outsmart a wild Maine brook trout, find a historic sporting camp, reel in a striped bass and much more. There’s also information on gear, instruction, fly tying, and a tuna tournament, all preceded by a saying attributed to the famed Maine fishing guide, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby: “I would rather fish any day than go to heaven.”