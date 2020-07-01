PORTLAND, Maine — The photographers at the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram shoot uncounted tens and tens of thousands of pictures a year, only a small fraction of which ever make it into the newspaper or its website. Of those that make the cut, only a tiny fraction then make it into the gallery of the newspaper’s photos of the year.

Those few images—the best of the best—are on display at the Portland Public Library through February 22. Viewing the large, high-quality prints there gives you an even greater appreciation for the way the photographers use lighting and composition and emotion and, yes, sometimes a bit of luck to capture a moment and freeze it in time.

Want to see some of the photos and hear the stories of how they were created? Watch our interview with photographers Gregory Rec and Derek Davis. Chances are you’ll come away with a number of happy thoughts, at least one of which will be: These guys are good.

For information on this year's exhibit click here.

