Fresh Maine Trout with a Sweet Glaze

PORTLAND, Maine — Kate Shaffer is the author of The Maine Farm Table Cookbook. The book incorporates local ingredients into delicious meals that are simple to make at home. She shared some of her recipes with us. Shaffer is also the co-owner of Ragged Coast Chocolates.
Honey- and Soy- Glazed Brook Trout
SERVES 4
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/4 cup dark soy sauce
- 2 large brook trout fillets, pin-bones removed
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 8 ounces green beans, trimmed
- 1 lime, cut in half,
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
- Sea salt, to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Whisk together the honey and soy sauce in a small bowl until the honey dissolves.
- Arrange the trout fillets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and brush with about half the glaze. Season with a little black pepper.
- Roast the fish until opaque and firm to the touch with a slight spring, 10 to 12 minutes.
- In the meantime, heat the oil in a large skillet or wok; if using a wok, preheat it before adding the oil and swirling to coat the surface.
- Add the green beans and a pinch of salt and pepper, stir-frying for 2 minutes. Cover with a lid and steam over reduced heat until tender to the bite, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Remove the lid and set off the heat until ready to serve. Remove the trout from the oven when ready.
- Transfer the trout and beans to a serving platter. Spoon over the remaining glaze and squeeze over some lime juice. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and serve straight away.