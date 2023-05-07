Fresh Maine seafood mixed with a risotto

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner and chef of Archer’s On the Pier in Rockland. When she stops by the 207 kitchen, she shares her recipes and often focuses on dishes that can feed the whole family at a low cost.
This time, she shared her recipe on how to make seafood risotto.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. small, peeled, and deveined shrimp
- ½ lb. sea scallops
- ¼ cup olive oil + 2 tbsp olive oil (separate)
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- ½ tsp Italian seasoning
- Basil
- 1/4 cup diced sweet red peppers
- 3 cups cooled or leftover risotto or rice
- 1 cup sliced snow peas
- ¾ cup dry white wine or chicken broth
- 1 cup cream
- 1 cup parmesan cheese
- Parsley and sliced lemon for garnish
Directions:
- In one pan, heat ¼ cup olive oil with chopped garlic, Italian seasoning, basil, shrimp, and scallops cut in half.
- In a separate skillet, sauté 2 tablespoons olive oil, red pepper, risotto, snow peas, and white wine.
- Add seafood to that pan and add 1 cup of cream and 1 cup of parmesan.
- Garnish with parsley and sliced lemons and serve with a baguette and garden salad.