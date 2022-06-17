The four-person cast is putting its final touches on the production and say they can't wait to be back in front of a live audience.

LEWISTON, Maine — The common theme this year at The Public Theatre in Lewiston is laughter.

"Be Here Now" is the latest production to hit the stage there. It's a four-person show that takes the audience through a rollercoaster of emotions and begs the question: Am I an optimist or a pessimist?

The show is about a "pessimistic professor of nihilism [who] develops a medical condition with a side effect that turns her into a happy, hopeful, believer in love. But what if curing her condition will return her to misery? This wise and quirky comedy asks – is happiness a choice or a pre-existing condition?" according to a release from The Public Theatre.

The cast is looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience.

"We so need to connect and laugh," Janet Mitchko said.

Mitchko plays the leading role of Bari in the production.

"We've all been stuck in our houses, and to actually be able to come to the theatre and see people, the connection is something that is irreplaceable and we so desperately need."

