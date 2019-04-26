PORTLAND, Maine — As a justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, Ellen Gorman spends much of her time wrestling with difficult questions. What is the exact meaning of an imperfectly written law? Does a defendant who claims not to have gotten a fair shake deserve another trial? How does one balance the interests of individuals versus the state?

As Justice Gorman and I walked through her chambers, I presented her with an entirely different type of query. If you suddenly and unexpectedly inherited a large sum of money, would you spend a lot of it on art? “Yes,” she said without a moment’s hesitation. “I would.”

The collection of art that hangs on the walls of her office in the Cumberland County Courthouse is already impressive--136 paintings in all, the first one bought in the early 1980s soon after she moved here, most of them Maine landscapes and cityscapes captured by Maine artists. Your tax dollars did not pay for the art. She bought every work with her own money.

The pictures are everywhere, and they pop with bold shades of indigo and scarlet and emerald, which is just the way Justice Gorman wants it. She loves color, and there’s often not much of it in an institution best known for its black judicial robes. “We’re people, too,” she says of herself and her fellow justices. “We have interests outside of the law. Mine happens to be paintings, art. You can’t only read the law. You have to have some other interest.”