For three actors at Portland Stage Company, it’s a rare opportunity to perform for a hometown audience

Live performances for "Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure" run through November 20, and can be streamed on demand through December 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Stage Company is kicking off its new season with a production featuring a trio of actors who don’t need a GPS to find their way around town.

Brian Lee Huynh grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland and then Gorham, and Laura Darrell was raised in Yarmouth. Tom Ford is from Texas and, after acting at Portland Stage on and off for twenty years, moved to Portland a year ago.

Rarely does a production at PSC boast so many cast members with ties to Maine, and being able to act in one’s hometown is, according to Huynh, both wonderful and disorienting.

“I’m staying with my mother right now, staying with family in Gorham,” he said, "And that comfort of the food and all... is bringing me right back to Maine.”

The play that has brought these actors together is “Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure,” which is based on two cases from the Holmes stories. Live performances run through November 20 and can be watched digitally through December 4.