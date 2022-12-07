For fans of 'The Muppet Movie,' this might be the vinyl album you’ve been waiting for

PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Brown and Mick Werkhoven from Bull Moose joined us on 207 to talk about new music and video releases.
Watch our conversation to hear their full take, or continue reading below to see Werkhoven's talking points:
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once": This surprise multi-verse hit, thanks to Daniels, is one of the most visually interesting and most human movies of the year. I think it’s the closest anyone has ever come to making a Satoshi Kon film in live-action. Dr. Strange captured the box office, but this multiverse captured … our hearts.
- "The Muppet Movie" vinyl soundtrack reimagined: 'Someday' has finally arrived, and we have found the "Rainbow Connection." This iam8bit reissue of "The Muppet Movie" soundtrack looks as good as it sounds -- and it sounds really good.
- Cake's "Fashion Nugget" vinyl reissue: Cake’s music hasn’t been on vinyl since a 2014 Record Store Day box set, and hopefully this reissue of their most famous album portends well for future re-releases. No one's mastered the 'talk-sing' style quite like Cake (not that many people tried, but still).
- "Ants," "Tarantulas: The Deadly Cargo," and "Terror out of the Sky": Kino Lorber delivers not one, not two, but THREE deadly insect films this week on Blu-ray. These B movies haven’t been a wide release in a long time, but form important pieces of the killer bugs extended universe. Perhaps "Ticks" will be next?
- "Okja" (The Criterion Collection): This film, an allegorical tale about factory farming and climate change from the director of "Memories of Murder" and "Parasite," gets a Criterion release. This one is pretty good!