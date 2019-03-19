PORTLAND, Maine — Fire House Chili is one of those urban legends until you happen into a firehouse or see the local heroes at Hannaford filling their carts with ground beef, tomato sauce, and cumin. It's real. Chili fuels the first responder. It also wins cooking competitions, at least this recipe from the Old Town Crew does. It has a secret weapon in it, they wouldn't share...sorry.

Fire House Chili from Old Town

1# Ground Beef

1# Ground Sausage

1 8oz Black Beans

1 16oz Tomato Juice

1 8oz tomato paste

1 Cup Secret Weapon (substitute Salsa...)

1 Tblsp Cumin

1 Tblsp Basil

1 Tblsp Parsley

1 T Chili Powder (more for heat if needed)

Brown the ground beef & sausage in a skillet. Add to pot & add other ingredients. Stir & let heat. If using a crock pot it can go all day, flavors melange with time & heat.

The seventh annual Chili & Chowder Cook-Off to benefit MDA of Maine will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Hollywood Casino, Lancaster Room, 500 Main St. in Bangor.