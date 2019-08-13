TURNER, Maine — A family from Turner has big goals for this winter.

The Varney's plan on turning the 200 acres around Nezinscot's North Farm in Turner into the Maine Outdoor Wellness Center. According to Gloria Varney, the center will be a place for skiing, hiking, biking and running.

"Winter time we don't farm, so the fields are open," she said. "Trails are open so you can have multi-use things going on and even in the summer time there's trails, roads that can be utilized without interfering with agriculture."

Varney has never taken part in competitive skiing, but she spent a lot of time as a spectator watching her son, Roy, during his high school career at Leavitt High School.

"State champion in nordic skiing two years in a row and he just went a 150 mph most of the time," Varney said.

Roy died in July during a tractor accident on the farm. The center was a dream of his, and one that his family and friends plan taking over.

"Makes sense to move forward with his goal and continue with the training center," Varney said.

Justin Fereshetian coached the 19-year-old during his meets and watched him become a successful athlete. As much as Roy loved skiing, he also loved his life on the farm and talked about combining his two world of agriculture and skiing.

"Everything he did he did at full speed, so I think we would just be over the top with excitement," Fereshetian said.

The Varneys plan on operating The Maine Outdoor Wellness Center as a nonprofit in Roy's memory. They have raised just over $11,000 of their $75,000 goal on GoFundMe. They plan on breaking ground on the center this fall if they reach their fundraising goal.