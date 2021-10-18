Fall cocktails are on the menu at Batson River Brewing & Distilling

Bar manager Ali Koppel uses syrups with fall flavors to bring the season to their drinks

PORTLAND, Maine — We visited the Portland location of Batson River Brewing & Distilling where they have rolled out a new Fall cocktail menu featuring flavors of the season. Bar Manager Ali Koppel demonstrates how to prepare two of their featured cocktails, which you can try at home.

Fall G n' T

2 oz Batson River Riparian Gin (or your gin of choice)

.75 oz Thyme Syrup

.5 oz Lemon Juice

Top off with Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic (or tonic of your choice)

To prepare the Thyme Syrup:

Thyme Syrup

1 cup of Refined Sugar

1 cup Water

1 bunch of Fresh Thyme

Mix sugar and water together. Once the sugar is dissolved, add the bunch of thyme and allow to infuse for 15-20 minutes. Strain, cool, and serve. Can be kept refrigerated up to two weeks.

Apple Cider Mule

1.5 oz Batson River Clockwork Vodka (or vodka of your choice)

2 oz Apple Cider Syrup

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 dropper St. Elizabeth's Allspice Dram (available at local liquor or grocery)

1 dash Angostura Bitters (available at local liquor or grocery)

Apple Cider Syrup

Reduce a gallon of Apple Cider for 1-2 hours. Once reduced, it should be about 2 quarts. Add a quart of refined sugar to the cider. Stir until dissolved. Let cool, and serve. Can be kept refrigerated up to two weeks.

Batson River Brewing & Distilling has two locations in Kennebunk and Portland and plans to open a third location in 2022 in Biddeford. To learn more, visit batsonriver.com.